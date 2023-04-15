Man faces murder charge after former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner found dead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man is in police custody after former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner Jude Walton was found dead Thursday during a welfare check.

On Thursday, April 13, Ann Arbor police found 51-year-old Walton dead inside a home on Chapin Street, just across from West Park. Officers were called to do a welfare check at the home at around 1:30 p.m. and found her in the living room.

Police have not said what the cause of death is, but did say Walton’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities announced Saturday that a 54-year-old Ann Arbor man has been arrested and charged in connection with Walton’s death. He is expected to be arraigned on April 16 on three charges: open murder, first-degree home invasion, and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration (criminal sexual conduct).

The man’s identity has not yet been released. It’s currently unclear if he knew Walton or has any relationship with her.

Walton served as the Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner and is remembered as a pillar of the community. She’s known for dedicating her career to helping the homeless population in her role with nonprofit organization Avalon Housing.

“Jude Walton has been with Avalon Housing for over 14 years. She was a cherished member of our team. Jude served as our Director of Employee Experience, where she ensured Avalon’s vibrant and supportive workplace culture. She was a beloved friend to so many people throughout our community,” Avalon Housing said in a statement Thursday. “Jude shared her positive energy with all those around her. It is with complete and utter devastation that we are processing the information shared today by law enforcement. Our hearts go out to Jude’s family and loved ones. As a community, Avalon employees will work together to find a way to honor Jude’s life.”