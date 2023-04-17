38º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Fleet of e-bikes now ready to rent on University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, U-M, E-Bikes, Bicycle, Public Transportation, Transportation, Scooters, Spin, Mobility, Students, City of Ann Arbor, Bike Rental, Washtenaw County
A Spin e-bike. (Spin)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has announced a fleet of approximately 100 electric-assisted bikes are now available for use on its campus.

The news comes after the school recently amended its contract with Spin, the micro-mobility company that U-M has partnered with to bring e-scooters to Ann Arbor.

Riders can use the same app as the scooters to rent the e-bikes. The bikes will be parked at bike racks across campus and must be returned to a bike rack upon completion of a ride.

The bikes operate on a swappable battery, which allows them to travel more than 50 miles on one charge.

Depending on where riders are on campus, speed restrictions have been pre-programmed into the bikes. For instance, the bikes will slow down in congested thoroughfares like the Diag.

The launch comes after the City of Ann Arbor announced its own partnership with Spin allowing residents and visitors to rent and ride the e-bikes throughout the city.

For questions or concerns regarding operations, email support@spin.pm or contact Spin at 888-249-9698.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email