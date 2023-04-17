Fleet of e-bikes now ready to rent on University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has announced a fleet of approximately 100 electric-assisted bikes are now available for use on its campus.

The news comes after the school recently amended its contract with Spin, the micro-mobility company that U-M has partnered with to bring e-scooters to Ann Arbor.

Riders can use the same app as the scooters to rent the e-bikes. The bikes will be parked at bike racks across campus and must be returned to a bike rack upon completion of a ride.

The bikes operate on a swappable battery, which allows them to travel more than 50 miles on one charge.

Depending on where riders are on campus, speed restrictions have been pre-programmed into the bikes. For instance, the bikes will slow down in congested thoroughfares like the Diag.

The launch comes after the City of Ann Arbor announced its own partnership with Spin allowing residents and visitors to rent and ride the e-bikes throughout the city.

For questions or concerns regarding operations, email support@spin.pm or contact Spin at 888-249-9698.