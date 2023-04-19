Here’s what you need to know to stay ahead of construction season in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s official orange barrel season in Ann Arbor.

Between road closures, increased spring and summer traffic and festival-attendees pedestrians, commuting around Tree Town is about to get very frustrating.

Fortunately, the City of Ann Arbor has several resources for community members wanting to avoid the worst of the closures.

Here are the maps you need to know about:

Use this webpage to see when and where roads will be closed. The city updates the page with current closures, special event closures or MDOT construction.

Drivers wanting to know the latest can sign up to be alerted of planned or emergency closures by email or text or download the WAZE app.

The city also has a map of all of its road and utility projects for 2023, including street and sidewalk resurfacing, underground utility work, street maintenance, new sidewalk construction and sidewalk gap filling. Community members can use the map to see if projects will impact their routes around Ann Arbor.

Check out this short video explaining how streets are chosen for resurfacing projects.

Pedestrians worried about sidewalk safety can use this webpage to see which sidewalk and ramp repair projects are happening. The page tracks current projects and those planned all the way through 2026. It also explains how sidewalks and curbs were chosen for repair.