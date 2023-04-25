Washtenaw Communtiy College receives more than $2M to boost Ypsilanti students

ANN ARBOR – Around 300 high school students and adults in Ypsilanti are getting a boost with a $2.09 million grant to Washtenaw Community College.

Named Advance Ypsi, the new initiative will support underrepresented groups over three years by preparing participants with job training and education for careers with earning potentials of at least $40,000.

“WCC has long been a community partner to build bridges for students in their education and pursuit of jobs and careers that will help them prosper not only today but for a lifetime,” said WCC president Dr. Rose B. Bellanca in a release.

“This is a historic initiative that has the potential to transform the regional talent pipeline in Southeast Michigan and support the goal of college completion.”

Advance Ypsi will launch this fall with a focus on manufacturing, information technology and mobility-focused transportation. Participants will work with mentors, tutors, expert resources, employer-based on-the-job training and small class sizes.

“We are working hand in hand with YCS, employers and WCC faculty to develop curriculum that pairs classroom instruction with real-world experience to equip students for jobs in high-demand sectors, many of which are going unfilled in today’s economy due to a lack of skilled workers,” said WCC vice president Brandon Tucker.

Officials noted that more than $12 million could be earned by local residents when the initiative is fully realized.

WCC has worked with Ypsilanti Community Schools and Michigan Works! to develop community enrollment strategies and jobs programs for more than 10 years. U.S. Census numbers suggest that up to 50% of Ypsilanti households live below the poverty level, with only 20% having a post-secondary education.

Advance Ypsi is part of the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Detroit Drives Degrees Community College Collaborative (D3C3), a $30 million collaboration supported by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Ballmer Group.

“D3C3 is about transforming our talent pipeline through innovative partnerships with local community colleges that are uniquely positioned to help students enter the workforce with the qualifications employers need,” said Detroit Regional Chamber president and CEO Sandy K. Baruah.

“Ballmer Group and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s generous support speaks to the value of this initiative and importance of collaborative and job-focused education that will benefit employers, families, and the Region.”

Washtenaw Community College is one of seven Southeast Michigan community colleges participating in D3C3 to ensure that local students graduate with degrees or credentials leading to high-paying jobs, officials said.

Other schools include Henry Ford College, Macomb Community College, Monroe County Community College, Oakland Community College, Schoolcraft College and Wayne County Community College District.

D3C3 is part of the Detroit Regional Chamber’s 10-year equity-driven initiative to increase postsecondary attainment rates to 60% while reducing the racial equity gap by 50% by 2030.