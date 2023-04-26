Zingerman’s Ari Weinzweig to speak at fundraiser for senior support programs in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Big Hearts for Seniors at Michigan Medicine will host its fourth annual storytelling event “Big Hearted Stores: On Purpose” on May 18.

Each year, the event raises funds for the health system’s senior community support programs.

The event will take place on May 18 at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre in the Michigan League. It will feature a VIP reception and silent auction with the storytelling performance starting at 7 p.m.

Featured storyteller at this year’s event is co-founding partner of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses Ari Weinzweig. The emcee for the evening is Vic Strecher, professor at University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.

Storytellers this year include:

Wallace Bridges

Kasey Hilton

Audrey Lucas

Traci Ruiz

Chris Mosley

Attendees will hear from the featured speakers about their true life experiences surrounding the theme of finding purpose.

“My story is about helping the audience find their why with intention,” storyteller Audrey Lucas said in a statement. “My story might be helpful to other people. I found, through exploration, my purpose and it may help others to find their own.”

Proceeds will go towards Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, Housing Bureau for Seniors, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Silver Club Memory Programs, Turner African American Services Council and Turner Senior Wellness Program.

In 2022, the storytelling event returned to an in-person format after a two-year hiatus and raised more than $134,000.

“Each one of us has a unique purpose in life, and the stories that will be shared at Big Hearted Stories: On Purpose are a powerful reminder of this truth,” reads an event release. “This event promises to be an unforgettable evening that will uplift and inspire, and we encourage you to join us and be a part of this experience.”

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.