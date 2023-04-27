United Way of Washtenaw County announces annual volunteer award winners

United Way of Washtenaw County's offices at 2305 Platt Rd. in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County recently presented its annual Volunteer Appreciation Awards recognizing volunteers and local business partners who make lasting impacts on the community by volunteering, advocating, giving and promoting equity.

Thirteen community volunteers and organizations were presented with awards this year, including:

CEO of the Year: Cindy Elliott, President of Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Volunteer of the Year: Debbie Schilz of the University of Michigan

UWWC Campaign Co-Chairs: Pastor Mashod Evans, Emily Moore-Marshall and Tim Marshall

Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year: Meghan Cary of University of Michigan Credit Union

Workplace Giving Campaign of the Year: Retirement Income Solutions

Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champions: Washtenaw ISD

The Creative Campaign Award: Ann Arbor SPARK, Eastern Michigan University, Hobbs + Black Architects, Trinity Health of Ann Arbor and Livingston Hospitals, and Washtenaw County Government

The awards coincide with the release of UWWC’s 2022 Annual Report, which details its strategic plan and grant investments.

To see the full report, visit www.uwwashtenaw.org/annualreports.