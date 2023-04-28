It’s tick season. Here are some tips to keep your family, pets safe

ANN ARBOR – With the weather warming up, we’re spending more time outdoors and insects like ticks are starting to become active.

The Washtenaw County Health Department recently shared several tips to keep yourself, family members and pets protected from ticks, which can spread diseases.

The Health Department recommends taking the following measures:

Check your body for ticks after spending time outside. If you do find a tick, remove it right away and monitor for symptoms like rash, fever, and muscle/joint pain (contact a medical provider if you have these symptoms after having a tick on your body).

Avoid grassy or brushy areas and walk in the center of trails.

Wear long sleeves, shoes, and socks when outdoors and use insect repellents that contain 20% or more DEET.

Want to know what type of tick you’ve found? Michigan residents can send photos to state specialists to help identify the tick. Submit photos to MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.gov.

For more information on how to best prevent tick bites this spring and summer, visit www.washtenaw.org/lyme.