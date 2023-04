D.J. Turner #5 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after making a play during the second half of a college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 29-7 over the Michigan State Spartans.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football cornerback DJ Turner was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Turner had 36 total tackles with 29 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, and one interception for the men in maize last season.

Turner is a two-time All-Big Ten selection, and he shared Most Improved Player honors and Defensive Skill Player of the Year honors in 2021.