Michigan football’s Luke Schoonmaker selected by Dallas in second round of NFL draft

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Michigan Wolverines runs past safety Millard Bradford #28 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football tight end Luke Schoonmaker was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Schoonmaker caught 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns for the men in maize last season.

He was named the Most Improved Offensive Player in 2021 and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.

Schoonmaker, as a fifth-year senior, was third-team All-Big Ten as he made 11 starts while suiting up in 12 games for the Wolverines.