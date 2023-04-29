Pilar’s Foundation in Ann Arbor to hold fundraiser for earthquake survivors

ANN ARBOR – Tamale meals bought during a special fundraiser on May 7 will support survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Organized by Pilar’s Foundation, the event will give funds to Doctors Without Borders missions helping survivors in both countries.

The Ann Arbor nonprofit was founded by Pilar’s Tamales’ owner Sylvia Nolasco-Rivers, whose own family was impacted by an earthquake in El Salvador in the early 1980s.

Meals at the May 7 event will include vegetarian tamales by Pilar’s Tamales, a side dish by El Harrissa, dessert from Cardamom Restaurant and drinks from Hyperion Coffee and TeaHaus. Gift certificates to Bløm Meadworks and York will be included.

Tickets for meals range from $75-$175 and can be bought online here.

Meal pick-up will be between 3-6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church at 1501 W. Liberty St.

Pilar’s Foundation regularly holds fundraisers to support refugees and those in need. Its last fundraiser, held in March, raise $10,000 for Afghan families relocating to Washtenaw County.

Learn more about the event here.