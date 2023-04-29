52º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Pilar’s Foundation in Ann Arbor to hold fundraiser for earthquake survivors

Buy tamales, support Doctors Without Borders

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Fundraiser, Eats, Pilar's Foundation, Pilar's Tamales, Syria, Turkey, Earthquake, Local, Community, Doctors Without Borders
A photo of volunteers preparing tamales for a Pilar's Foundation fundraiser. (Pilar's Foundation)

ANN ARBOR – Tamale meals bought during a special fundraiser on May 7 will support survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Organized by Pilar’s Foundation, the event will give funds to Doctors Without Borders missions helping survivors in both countries.

The Ann Arbor nonprofit was founded by Pilar’s Tamales’ owner Sylvia Nolasco-Rivers, whose own family was impacted by an earthquake in El Salvador in the early 1980s.

Meals at the May 7 event will include vegetarian tamales by Pilar’s Tamales, a side dish by El Harrissa, dessert from Cardamom Restaurant and drinks from Hyperion Coffee and TeaHaus. Gift certificates to Bløm Meadworks and York will be included.

Tickets for meals range from $75-$175 and can be bought online here.

Meal pick-up will be between 3-6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church at 1501 W. Liberty St.

Pilar’s Foundation regularly holds fundraisers to support refugees and those in need. Its last fundraiser, held in March, raise $10,000 for Afghan families relocating to Washtenaw County.

Learn more about the event here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email