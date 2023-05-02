5K race, fundraiser for ovarian cancer awareness returns to Ann Arbor on Mother’s Day

The 11th annual Time to Teal 5K in downtown Ann Arbor is set for May 8, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – The streets of the downtown area will once again be filled with the color teal when runners and walkers return to participate in the annual Time to Teal 5K and one mile run/walk.

The event takes place on Mother’s Day and is hosted by the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance to raise funds and awareness for the disease.

The timed 5K will kick off at 8 a.m. and the one mile walk and fun run will start at 8:10 a.m. at 209 S. Ashley Street.

Those interested in participating can register at www.mioca.org.

All participants will receive a teal ribbon finisher medal, post-event treats, prizes for first place finishers, samples from Buff City Soap and Hanover chocolates, a potted plant and more.

MIOCA was founded in 2011 by Ann Arbor resident Pam Dahlmann and her mother Geri after her maternal grandmother lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

“This horrible disease took my mom and my grandma from me,” Dahlmann said in a statement. “I can’t bring them back, but I can work with others to raise awareness and educate others. The Time to Teal race is a celebration of the moms, daughters, all the extraordinary women in our lives, and a special day to remember those important women that we have lost.”

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecologic cancer and in the United States someone is diagnosed every 23 minutes, according to an event release.

MIOCA aims to promote early detection, provides support and resources to survivors and their families and funds clinical research.