Coffee & Cars returns to Zingerman’s Roadhouse through October

ANN ARBOR – Start the morning with coffee and car talk every third Saturday of the month at Zingerman’s Roadhouse through October.

Between 7:30-9 a.m., car enthusiasts will converge to discuss their cars, exchange stories and sip coffee for the 11th season of Cars & Coffee.

The meet-ups, which started as a small group of Porsche and Corvette owners, will take place in the restaurant’s parking lot until October 21.

Early morning staff working out of the Roadhouse trailer will have coffee and breakfast burritos for sale for each gathering. The Roadhouse will then open for brunch at 9 a.m.

The summertime events are organized by the Ann Arbor Cars and Coffee Facebook group, which has more than 850 members.

Here’s when you can catch the cars:

May 20

June 17

July 15

August 19

September 16

October 21

Zingerman’s Roadhouse is at 2501 Jackson Ave.