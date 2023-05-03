Washtenaw County police want help finding runaway 16-year-old

ANN ARBOR – Officers are looking for information to help find missing runaway teen Lachelle Adjane Clark.

The 16-year-old recently moved to Ypsilanti and was last seen at 1 a.m. on April 10.

Police said Clark’s family tried to contact her over FaceTime but an unknown man answered the call and would not name himself.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s officers tracked the teen’s phone to an address in Detroit but the homeowner said she left before police arrived.

Officials said the Ypsilanti teen contacted Deputy Campagiorni on April 11 stating she had run away due to issues with her mother. She would not share her location and hung up, police said.

Those with information should call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 734-973-7711 or Deputy Campagiorni at campagiornim@washtenaw.org.