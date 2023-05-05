Here’s which streets will be closing on Sunday for Ann Arbor’s annual Burns Park Run

ANN ARBOR – The 44th annual Burns Park Run returns on Sunday and, along with it, numerous road closures.
The family-friendly event draws up to 1,500 runners each year with ages ranging from 5 to 90 years old.
The city will be closing the following roads from 7-11 a.m. for the special event:
- Baldwin Avenue from Wells Street to Cambridge Road
- Cambridge Road from Baldwin Avenue to Martin Place
- Martin Place from Cambridge Road to Wells Street
- Wells Street from Martin Place to Lincoln Avenue
- Lincoln Avenue from Wells Street to Cambridge Road
- Cambridge Road from Lincoln Avenue to S. Forest Avenue
- S. Forest Avenue from Cambridge Road to Granger Avenue
- Granger Avenue from S. Forest Avenue to Baldwin Avenue
- Baldwin Avenue from Granger Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue
- Brooklyn Avenue from Baldwin Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
- Lincoln Avenue from Brooklyn Avenue to Shadford Road
- Shadford Road from Lincoln Avenue to Woodside Road
- Woodside Road from Shadford Road to Scottwood Avenue
- Scottwood Avenue from Woodside Road to Norway Road
- Norway Road from Scottwood Avenue to Ferdon Road
- Ferdon Road from Norway Road to Wells Street
- Wells Street from Ferdon Road to Baldwin Avenue
The event features a 5K, 10K and one-mile fun run. Funds raised through the run support the Burns Park Elementary PTO and other PTOs at area schools via the “Run for Schools” program.
For more information about the run, visit www.burnsparkrun.org.