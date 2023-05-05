Here’s which streets will be closing on Sunday for Ann Arbor’s annual Burns Park Run

ANN ARBOR – The 44th annual Burns Park Run returns on Sunday and, along with it, numerous road closures.

The family-friendly event draws up to 1,500 runners each year with ages ranging from 5 to 90 years old.

The city will be closing the following roads from 7-11 a.m. for the special event:

Baldwin Avenue from Wells Street to Cambridge Road

Cambridge Road from Baldwin Avenue to Martin Place

Martin Place from Cambridge Road to Wells Street

Wells Street from Martin Place to Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Avenue from Wells Street to Cambridge Road

Cambridge Road from Lincoln Avenue to S. Forest Avenue

S. Forest Avenue from Cambridge Road to Granger Avenue

Granger Avenue from S. Forest Avenue to Baldwin Avenue

Baldwin Avenue from Granger Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue

Brooklyn Avenue from Baldwin Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Avenue from Brooklyn Avenue to Shadford Road

Shadford Road from Lincoln Avenue to Woodside Road

Woodside Road from Shadford Road to Scottwood Avenue

Scottwood Avenue from Woodside Road to Norway Road

Norway Road from Scottwood Avenue to Ferdon Road

Ferdon Road from Norway Road to Wells Street

Wells Street from Ferdon Road to Baldwin Avenue

The event features a 5K, 10K and one-mile fun run. Funds raised through the run support the Burns Park Elementary PTO and other PTOs at area schools via the “Run for Schools” program.

For more information about the run, visit www.burnsparkrun.org.