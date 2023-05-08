Ann Arbor to host Bike to Work Day with commuter stations, games

The new two-way protected bike lane on William Street. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Play games and get free food on May 19 when you commute downtown using your bike.

Between 7-10 a.m., local businesses and organizations will form a network of commuter stations with pop-ups offering games, snacks, drinks, bicycle services and information.

Participating businesses include People’s Food Co-op, Ann Arbor YMCA, Roos Roast, York, Argus Farm Stop and Common Cycle.

Cycling commuters can take photos of their rides and post them to Twitter with the hashtag #MyA2Commute.

Those interested in hosting a station can contact City of Ann Arbor Transportation Program Manager Suzann Flowers at sflowers@a2gov.org or 734-794-6410 ext. 43715.

Find a map of the stations here.