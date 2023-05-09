Ann Arbor staffing agency to host personal branding workshop Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Learn how to use personal branding to your benefit during a free, online workshop on Thursday.

Starting at 10 a.m., job seekers will be taught how to create their own branding and use it for career opportunities by Express Employment Professionals Ann Arbor marketing director and digital strategist Elizabeta Ilich.

Ilich has more than 15 years of experience working with brand management. She has worked with nationally-known companies including the Home Depot, General Electric and Jaguar Land Rover.

The workshop will be offered on Zoom, Facebook and Instagram. Register here.

Express Employment Professionals Ann Arbor has helped more than 35,000 people in the Ann Arbor area find jobs. The locally owned and operated franchise has been open since 2014 on South State Street.