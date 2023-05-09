Washtenaw Dairy hosting book launch of ‘Iconic Ann Arbor’ on Friday

ANN ARBOR – A book reflecting on Tree Town’s rich history launching with a block party at Washtenaw Dairy? It doesn’t get more Ann Arbor than that.

On Friday, Washtenaw Dairy will be closing down the street from 5:30-8 p.m. to celebrate the release of local photographer Michael Samuelson’s book titled “Iconic Ann Arbor: Celebrating Ann Arbor’s Unique Institutions, Culture, History and Architecture.”

The event will feature live music, treats, and -- of course -- ice cream.

Samuelson will be on site signing the books, which will be offered at a discounted rate during the event. The coffee table book features 66 photos and reflections from famed and iconic Ann Arborites.

“Michael Samuelson’s ‘Iconic Ann Arbor’ is an inspiring and insightful portrayal of a town I’ve been honored to be a small part of for nearly half a century now,” said co-founding partner of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, Ari Weinzweig, in a statement on the author’s website.

“I’ve traveled widely and visited countless communities around the world, but I’ve never found anyplace with the energy of this special small town in Southeast Michigan. ‘Iconic Ann Arbor’ helps bring the town alive!”

Mary Sue Coleman, President Emerita of the University of Michigan, also praised the book for capturing the character of the city.

“The phogographs are astonishing and I can only imagine how long it took for each one to be composed and then captured in perfect light,” Coleman said in a statement on the author’s website. “I suspect that this volume will become a ‘must have’ for all those who love the town and the university.”

Washtenaw Dairy is located at 602 S. Ashley St.

For more information about the book, visit Samuelson’s website.