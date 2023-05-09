Woman robbed in downtown Ann Arbor, suspect later found to be carrying loaded firearm

A photo shared by AAPD of a suspect's unregistered loaded firearm from a robbery on May 8, 2023 in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Monday in the area of E. Washington and S. Fourth Ave.

An initial investigation revealed that a man approached a 54-year-old Ohio woman as she walked westbound on E. Washington, grabbed her purse and ran.

The woman, who was unharmed, reported that she did not know the man.

The suspect then reportedly used the victim’s credit cards at several downtown businesses. Police were able to use surveillance video from one of the locations to obtain an image of the suspect.

Officers were told that a person matching the description of the suspect was on a bus that had stopped at the Ann Arbor Transportation Authority headquarters on S. Industrial. Upon arriving to the scene, the person matching the description was on the bus and still in possession of the woman’s purse and the items he purchased using her credit cards.

Additionally, police found an unregistered loaded firearm with an extended magazine in a bag the man was carrying.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Facen of Ann Arbor. He was arrested on the bus without incident and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned at 14A-1 District Court on multiple felony charges, including larceny from the person, carrying a concealed weapon and two felony counts of stealing a financial transaction device. The charges range from 4- to 10-year felonies. Facen’s bond was set at $2,500/10%.