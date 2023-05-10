70º

All About Ann Arbor

Rep. Debbie Dingell approves $230K for climate initiatives in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Debbie Dingell speaks at the Ford School of Public Policy on April 12, 2017 (Credit: Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy / University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR – Congresswoman Debbie Dingell announced on Wednesday funding totaling $229,060 for climate initiatives in the City of Ann Arbor.

The city will receive the funds to support 10 AmeriCorps members who will implement local resilience-building initiatives and launch neighborhood-focused decarbonization.

These AmeriCorps members will educate 1,000 residents, with 700 of them committing to take part in city decarbonization programs and 500 individuals committing to reduce climate pollution generated from their homes. The initiative will also advance stewardship of 150 acres of public land in underserved communities, according to a release.

“AmeriCorps members are leading the fight for the betterment of our country through service and volunteer work,” Dingell said in a statement. “I am excited for the City of Ann Arbor to receive this funding to further their decarbonization efforts and other climate initiatives, and I’m proud that our city continues to be a leader in the fight against global climate change.”

In total, Michigan will receive more than $13 million in FY2023 from AmeriCorps’ State and National Grant Awards for public land conservation, decarbonization education, student support, homeless community assistance, water crisis recovery programs, local police support and to provide resources for medically underserved residents.

