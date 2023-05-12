Humane Society of Huron Valley’s annual Walk and Wag fundraiser returns on May 20

ANN ARBOR – Walk, wag and run to raise funds for Humane Society of Huron Valley on Saturday, March 20.

Walk and Wag 2023 will take place at Rolling Hills County Park.

Participants are encouraged to bring their furry friends for a fun-filled day of festivities, which will include a 5K race, a one-mile walk, a kids’ dash, dog diving competitions, a raffle prize drawing and more.

Event schedule:

8 a.m. - Runners’ breakfast and 5k race check-in

9 a.m. - 5k race begins

9:15 a.m. - Activity and vendor booths open

9:30 a.m. - Round 1 of the Dog Diving Competition

9:45 a.m. -1 mile walk begins

10 a.m. - Vegetarian/vegan food trucks open

10:30 a.m. - Kids’ Dash begins

11 a.m. - Round 2 of the Dog Diving Competition

Noon - Dog Diving finals

12:30-1 p.m. - Raffle prize winners drawn, fundraising prizes awarded

“Every dollar you raise for Walk & Wag assists in the rescue, care and start of a new life for the most vulnerable animals right here, in our community,” reads the event’s website.

As of Friday afternoon, HSHV raised $153,442 of its $245,000 goal.

Rolling Hills County Park is located at 7660 Stony Creek Rd. in Ypsilanti Charter Township.

To learn more, including how to register or donate, visit the event’s website.