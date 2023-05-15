19th annual Westside Art Hop returns to Ann Arbor neighborhood in June

Glass artist Larry Nisson creates pieces to put in your garden.

ANN ARBOR – The Westside Art Hop will return to porches, yards, studios and garages on the Old West Side June 10-11.

The 19th annual event will feature 80-90 local and regional artists -- more than it ever has before. The two-day event is held biannually in June and October.

The event is free to the public and street parking is plentiful around the neighborhood.

“Meandering through the Old West Side on Art Hop Day is a relaxing, low-key way to get outdoors, meet Ann Arbor neighbors, support local artists, and of course, see and purchase unique works of art,” reads an event release.

An artist at the 2019 May Westside Art Hop. Credit | Leah McChesney

Organizers have launched an interactive map that features the 25-30 venues that will turn into mini art galleries during the event.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Art Hop signage will be posted throughout the neighborhood and red pennants will fly outside each venue to notify visitors of a participating home.

Artists can register to participate through May 20. The October Art Hop will take place Oct. 14-15.

For more information about the event, visit www.westsidearthop.com.