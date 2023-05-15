Ann Arbor Jaycees: Annual July 4th parade to become festival at new location

The Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade is transforming into a festival at Briarwood Mall.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Jaycees have announced that their 33rd annual Fourth of July Parade will transform into a festival at Briarwood Mall.

The festival will feature the parade, entertainment, food trucks and more, according to a release.

This year, the first-ever Fourth of July Festival will be held on Sunday, July 2 from 8 a.m.-noon. The parade will start in the parking lot at 10 a.m.

“Due to construction in downtown Ann Arbor, the usual route for the Ann Arbor Jaycees was not an option this year,” reads an event release. “Instead of cancelling, they looked for another venue to partner with this year and change the date to the Sunday before Independence Day.”

Participants in the Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade. (Ann Arbor Jaycees)

Organizers said the new location gave them the option to expand the event.

“We’re so excited to keep the long-standing tradition of the Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade alive while transforming it into something even greater for the community,” Ann Arbor Jaycees Community Vice President Kelsey Luha said in a statement. “The addition of food trucks, entertainment, along with better parking solidifies our vision for our new and improved event to be a fun family-friendly experience for our community.”