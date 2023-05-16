60º

Everything you need to know about Flower Day at Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Flowers at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Sept. 30, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – April showers are bringing May flowers to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The annual Flower Day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, alongside the weekly Sunday Artisan Market.

Flower and plant lovers will crowd under the covered market area to buy vegetable seedlings, blooming bulbs, hanging baskets, flowers and herbs from local and regional vendors.

The event will have informational booths, children’s activities, artisan booths and live music by the Pontiac Trailblazers from noon to 2 p.m.

Farmers Market visitors will also see a martial arts performance between 2-4 p.m. by the Ann-Hua Chinese School.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit Street.

