Contractors using blowtorches cause fire in central Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are reminding the community that blowtorches should not be used to remove weeds after responding to a fire at an Ann Arbor home on Wednesday.

Around 5:24 p.m., the fire department worked to put out a fire at a home on the 1200 block of Heather Way in central Tree Town.

Officials said there was little damage to the home despite a fire on an exterior wall and smoke inside the home. No one was injured during the incident.

Video from a neighbor’s outdoor camera showed contractors using a blowtorch to remove weeds on the exterior of the home.

“It should go without saying that using a BLOWTORCH TO KILL WEEDS NEXT TO A STRUCTURE IS AN INCREDIBLY POOR DECISION. It was very fortunate the residence did not suffer greater damage, and there were no injuries,” officials wrote on social media.

“It is these situations that assure us there will always be a need for firefighters, and AAFD stands ready to serve.”

Fire departments from the Dexter area and Pittsfield, Ann Arbor and Scio townships provided citywide coverage while Ann Arbor firefighters responded to the incident.