Normality takes a backseat at Rabbit Hole at Root, Ann Arbor’s newest nightclub

ANN ARBOR – Show your true colors and embrace being weird at Ann Arbor’s latest nightlife destination.

Named Rabbit Hole at Root, the new club at 210 S. 1st St. creates an over-the-top atmosphere with eccentric drinks, neon lights, live music and a historic venue.

Located in the former space of industrial-chic speakeasy bar The Root, Rabbit Hole offers up a unique menu with absinthe and cocktails containing earthy ingredients like mushrooms, herbs, and roots.

Owner Roger Ahn said it was time to breathe new life into the cellar space with both a wild dance floor and cocktail lounge.

“We figured it was time to turn up the energy, pump up the beats, and create a place where people can let loose, dance like nobody’s watching, and have a blast,” he wrote over email.

A new identity also means a new name. Ahn said “Rabbit Hole” was suggested by his friend Jove, and inspired by the book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

“We wanted a name that would capture the essence of stepping into a world where normality takes a backseat and adventure reigns supreme, where weirdness is embraced and everyone can be themselves,” he added.

While the club is new, it’s located in a building dating back to the 1850s. The cavernous space in downtown Ann Arbor has been at three breweries and a major flour mill operation during its long life. Passersby can still see the old “KING AND WHITE LOAF FLOUR” advertisement written on the brick outside.

Down in the cellar, Rabbit Hole visitors will see exposed brick and large open spaces--which used to be beer vaults--coupled with more modern updates.

“Combining the solidity of these vaults with the softness of Shou Sugi Ban charred cedar lining the walls, and the warm, linear lighting, we’ve created an awe-inspiring space,” said Ahn.

“It’s a harmonious blend of textures, bringing together strength and warmth in a truly unique setting. And when you add in the incredible talent of our DJs, it becomes a place where the community can truly immerse themselves in an extraordinary experience that offers a little bit of everything.”

Detroit video DJ Todd Osborn will mix musical and visual experiences on Fridays, and DJ Dan Bain, from Detroit, will perform genre-defying sets on Saturdays.

Those over 21 years old wanting to let loose can visit on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. There is no cover before 10 p.m., and a $5 cover charge after 10 p.m.