D2A2 bus adds late night routes for summer travel

ANN ARBOR – Take buses to and from Detroit this summer with late-night routes on the D2A2.

The Ann Arbor-Detroit buses will have extended service hours between June 1-September 3. Buses will pick up and drop off riders at the D2A2 stop at Blake Transit Center and Grand Circus Park.

From Monday through Friday, the last bus will leave Ann Arbor at 9 p.m. The last eastbound bus will leave Blake Transit Center at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The last bus to leave Detroit’s Grand Circus Park will leave at 11:55 p.m. and arrive in Ann Arbor at 1 a.m. every day of the week.

Take a look at the schedule here.

D2A2 services were created through a partnership with the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan and the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority. Buses are operated by Michigan Flyer.

One-way tickets cost $8 but are $6 when bought in advance. Discounts are available for those who buy books of 10 tickets or who are eligible for disability or senior fares.

Learn more about D2A2 buses here.