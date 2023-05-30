Department of Transportation awards $9.8M grant to University of Michigan for connected vehicle technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – U.S. Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell announced Tuesday that the Ann Arbor Connected Vehicle Test Environment project at Michigan University will receive a more than $9.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The university will reportedly use the $9,859,240 grant to add cellular vehicle-to-everything technology, also known as C-V2X, to the Ann Arbor Connected Vehicle Test Environment. The project’s goal is to use C-V2X technology to allow connected vehicles to communicate safety information to other vehicles and pedestrians to prevent injuries, ease traffic congestion, and improve the environment, according to the University of Michigan.

“As consumer and commercial vehicles are becoming safer, smarter, and cleaner, the AACVTE at the University of Michigan is conducting critical research to keep us on the cutting edge of auto innovation and advancement,” Dingell said. “This funding is a win not only for U-M but for our whole state and mobility industry.”

Dingell also said she is optimistic about Michigan’s chance to lead the world in connected vehicle technology.

The funding will allow intersections to be tested to meet connected intersection design guidelines. The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute will ready the locations for vehicle manufacturing collaborators to test and implement new technology.

“AACVTE is a stepping-stone to achieving the U.S. [Department of Transportation]’s vision for a national deployment of connected vehicles and infrastructure,” according to the project’s website.