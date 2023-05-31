Police: Suspect sexually assaults University of Michigan student, exposes himself to 2 more on same day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police at the University of Michigan are looking for a male suspect believed to be responsible for two indecent exposure incidents and one sexual assault that occurred Tuesday on the Ann Arbor campus.

Three separate reports were made to the University of Michigan Police Department by female students on May 30. One student said she was groped by a male, while two other students reported two separate instances of a male approaching with his genitals exposed. All three situations occurred on Hubbard Road near parking lot NW10 on the school’s north campus.

Indecent exposure incidents

According to university police, a female student reported that while she was walking on the sidewalk at about 4:30 p.m., an unknown male walked up to her with his genitals exposed. He was stimulating himself, police said.

The student reported that the suspect left the area in a black or dark blue sedan.

Another incident occurred a “short time later” in the same area, police said. A different female student was walking on the sidewalk when she noticed a male watching her from a vehicle.

“As she got closer, she saw the suspect exit the car with pants around his knees,” university police report. “He approached her with his genitals exposed while stimulating himself.”

The student saw the male return to his vehicle, a light yellow or silver sedan, and leave the area.

Sexual assault report

Later that day, police received a separate report from a female student who said she was groped by an unknown male while walking near parking lot NW10.

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, the student was reportedly walking on the sidewalk when the suspect walked up behind her and groped her through her clothes. The student hit the suspect in the face with an umbrella, police said.

Suspect description

Police believe the same person may be responsible for all three incidents reported on May 30.

The students who reported the incidents gave slightly different descriptions of the suspect, but there are some overlapping details.

Here are the three separate descriptions provided by the students, as shared by university police:

White male in his 20s, medium build, wearing a sky blue t-shirt with no graphics.

White male, approximately 6 feet tall, full beard, long wavy brown hair.

White male, mid 20s-30, 5 foot 8 inches tall or 5 foot 9 inches tall, skinny to medium build, short curly red hair, blue eyes, goatee/mustache, bright t-shirt or polo shirt, no hat or glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-763-1131, or email Detective John Buehler at jbuehler@umich.edu. Confidential tips can be made to 1-800-863-1355.

Police are also encouraging people to report suspicious behavior when they see it, and to walk with a trusted friend or co-worker when possible.