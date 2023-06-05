Verizon makes ‘major upgrades’ to Ann Arbor network

ANN ARBOR – Wireless network operator Verizon has upgraded its network throughout Tree Town.

Officials said the “major upgrades” are part of the company’s redesign of its network architecture. The multi-year project will help the company update network technology, stay ahead of increased data usage and help create personalized customer experiences.

Upgrades include new cell sites, adding more capacity to fiber optic cables and adding bandwidth to make way for new wireless services.

“We know customers count on us, and we work everyday to ensure we deliver for them. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in Ann Arbor, MI with best-in-class 5G Ultra Wideband technology,” said Verizon Vice President of Engineering and Operations Dean Brauer in a release.

During the upgrade, Verizon engineers deployed 5G spectrum services that allow for fast network speeds and wider coverage. The company now covers around 90% of Ann Arbor, including Wagner Rd, from Pratt Rd to Parkridge Dr., Stonebridge Golf Club, and Platt Rd on both sides of Michigan Avenue.

Officials said that Verizon customers will be able to take advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband by the end of the year.

The newly upgraded system can power smartphones, home and business internet connections, Augmented Reality and real-time video systems and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

As 5G technology advances and is even more widely adopted by consumers the variety of solutions that will use Verizon’s network will continue to evolve as well.

Testing company RootMetrics® has found that Verizon has the best overall network performance for smartphones within Ann Arbor. Officials noted that Verizon networks average download speed increased by 36%, and upload speeds increased 12%, since last year.