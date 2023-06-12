Cars plow into Ann Arbor buildings during two separate incidents this weekend

A car drove into a home on Yost Boulevard in Ann Arbor on Saturday, June 10.

ANN ARBOR – Cars drove into two different buildings this weekend in Ann Arbor but no one has been hurt, officials said.

The first incident happened around 2:08 p.m. on Saturday when a car drove into a home on the 2300 block of Yost Boulevard.

A social media post from Ann Arbor Fire Department states that only a dog was inside the home at the time, and was uninjured.

A car drove into a home on Yost Boulevard in Ann Arbor on Saturday, June 10. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

The driver of the car received minor injuries; however, the home was significantly damaged. A gas leak occurred when the meter was struck and a water pipe burst.

“Yost Blvd is a residential street with a speed limit of 25 mph. Crashes such as this are quite unique,” AAFD wrote, adding that Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating.

Firefighters then responded to a call of a van crashed into Fraser’s Pub at 2045 Packard St. at 1:37 a.m. on Sunday.

No one was hurt but the pub’s ventilation unit and wall were significantly damaged. AAFD said that a sink was forced off a wall and pub shelves were knocked over.

Officials said that the driver was arrested by police officers for driving under the influence.

A Facebook post by Fraser’s Pub states that the pub is closed while repairs are made.