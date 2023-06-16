Police warn of counterfeit money scam after Ann Arbor businesses report suspicious incidents

ANN ARBOR – Police are investigating after four Ann Arbor businesses reported individuals trying to use counterfeit $100 bills to pay for items.

The first incident happened at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday when a man paid for items with a suspected fake $100 bill at a business on the 200 block of Briarwood Circle.

A second person then tried using another $100 bill to pay for another item. The business employee told the individuals that the transaction couldn’t be completed. The suspects left in a white Toyota Camry with a Kentucky license plate.

The first bill passed a check by a counterfeit bill marker but it was determined that both fake bills had he same serial number, police said.

At 5 p.m. a man tried using a fake $100 bill at a business on the 300 block of South State Street. The bill was deemed fake and the man left the store, heading north on State Street near Liberty Street.

Here is a photo of one of the fake bills:

On Thursday, individuals tried to use fake bills at two businesses on the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police are still determining if the same individuals were using the counterfeit bills.

Community members with information should contact Ann Arbor Police Department at 734.794.6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.