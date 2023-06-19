Ride AnnArbor’s TheRide for free on weekends this summer

ANN ARBOR – Flash your Ann Arbor District Library or Ypsilanti District Library card when getting on a TheRide bus and get a free lift.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) is partnering with the two local library systems to offer library patrons free rides on Saturdays and Sundays between June 10 to August 27.

Cardholders can ride any TheRide local, fixed-route buses for free when they show bus drivers a valid AADL or YDL card.

The effort is done in coordination with the libraries’ summer challenges. Bus riders will find codes for both games on the buses that they can turn in for either AADL Summer Game points or a YDL Summer Challenge badge.

The AADL code is worth 1,000 points and can be entered into the Summer Game section of its website. Library patrons can get 500 points for finding codes on the outside of select TheRide buses, and an additional 100 points hidden on TheRide’s website.

