Ann Arbor Civic Band returns to Burns Park with free summer concert series

ANN ARBOR – Be serenaded by members of the Ann Arbor Civic Band at Burns Park every Wednesday through July.

Members of the volunteer nonprofit band will perform a free summer concert series for the public this summer, which marks the band’s 91st season.

Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and will be held on the Burns Park lawn at 1300 Baldwin Ave. Community members are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and family members.

Ann Arbor Civic Band is made up of 123 members of local musicians, and are led by Eastern Michigan University Associate Director of Bands Dr. J. Nick Smith.

Performances in June and July range in theme from Broadway classics to children-friendly tunes.

The summer concerts have typically been held in the West Park bandshell but were moved to other venues when the bandshell was deemed unsafe by the City of Ann Arbor in 2021.

Here’s the schedule:

June 14 - The Classics!

June 21 - The Music of John Williams

June 28 - For The Kids!

July 5 - Fourth on the Fifth

July 12 - On Broadway!

July 19 - Michigan Through and Through

Learn more about the Ann Arbor Civic Band, and its free summer concerts, here.