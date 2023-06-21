Annual GrieveWell Kite Festival near Ann Arbor to celebrate lost loved ones

PITTSFIELD TWP, Mich. – Honor the memory of those who have passed away during the annual GrieveWell Kite Festival at Lillie Park this Saturday.

The whimsical (and free) family-friendly event will take place between 1-4 p.m. in Pittsfield Township, at 4365 Platt Rd., for its seventh year.

Community members who stop by can buy, decorate and fly kites or watch professional kite flyers demonstrate techniques. This year, there will be an obstacle course, scrap kite activities and food for purchase.

A $20 donation made during the kite festival will help four children receive free Frustationless Flyer kites.

The annual Fly & Remember Memorial Service will happen at noon, right before the festival. Participants can decorate kites in memory of a loved one, listen to featured readings from special guests and share memories of those they miss.

The service is organized through a partnership between GrieveWell, Arbor Hospice, and Ele’s Place.

GrieveWell is a local nonprofit that offers support services, peer counselors, education workshops and referrals for those who are grieving loss.

Register for the event here.