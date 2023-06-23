Ann Arbor hot tub spa responds after Dearborn Heights couple finds camera in private room

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A popular Ann Arbor hot tub rental spa says they’re re-assessing security measures after a Dearborn Heights couple found a hidden camera in a private jacuzzi room.

The couple spotted the hidden camera wedged inside a wooden sculpture in the room. The camera was the size of a small Lego. They filed a police report with Ann Arbor police and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Oasis Hot Tub Gardens in Ann Arbor said in a statement they’re working with law enforcement and are “fully committed to the resolution of this issue.”

“Several days ago, a piece of a micro-camera was discovered wedged into the base of a statue in one of our An Arbor gardens. We were devastated to learn of this potential breach of customer privacy. Oasis management immediately transferred this device to the Ann Arbor police department for further examination. Initial visual inspection of the device suggested that it had been broken off of a larger device, rendering it incapable of transmitting or storing data independently. No accompanying electronic components were found on Oasis premises,” Oasis said in the statement.

“We have carefully inspected every garden in all three facilities over the last few days and located no additional devices. Further, the Oasis has contracted an outside security company to conduct an additional sweep of all 46 of our company-wide gardens.”

Oasis has three Michigan locations, including Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.