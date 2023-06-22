73º

Dearborn Heights couple spots hidden camera in Ann Arbor private jacuzzi room

Camera was the size a small Lego

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

ANN ARBOR – A Dearborn Heights couple spotted a hidden camera in a private jacuzzi room at The Oasis Hot Tub Gardens in Ann Arbor.

The couple wished to remain anonymous but shared a video of the discovery with Local 4.

The man said they rented a private hot tub room Sunday (June 18). He said his wife spotted the hidden camera wedged inside a wooden sculpture in the room.

The camera was the size of a small Lego.

“It was a camera, like a little camera, like the tip of my finger,” said the man.

The man called Ann Arbor police and filed a report. Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time.

Multiple employees came to check out the camera. The couple said the general manager told them the camera was not recording, but police couldn’t give them that same reassurance without knowing who put it there.

The couple fears the video could be released by whoever placed the camera in the room.

“I would hate for anything to come out,” he said. “Honestly, we should be safe. We’re in a private area.”

The company did not return requests for comment.

Jacqueline Francis

Brandon Carr

