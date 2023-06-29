Washtenaw Community College to host second annual Vet Fest in July

ANN ARBOR – Military veterans and their families can enjoy live music, free food, kids activities and raffles at the second annual Vet Fest on Saturday, July 22.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at near the entrance of Washtenaw County College near East Huron River Road.

“The purpose of Vet Fest is to provide a day of fun and relaxation for local veterans and their families, all while giving them access to the major resource and benefit providers in the area,” said WCC Wadhams Veterans Center Director Carol Osborne in a release. “It’s sort of a one-stop-shop for veterans and gives service providers an opportunity to connect with the community they serve.”

Attendees will be able to browse resource exhibits, participate in activities, eat treats, and learn about military and emergency services vehicles, like a World War II ammunition truck.

Michigan Army National Guard personnel will fly a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Selfridge Air National Guard Base to the event.

Vet Fest is free but pre-registration is required. Sign up here.

It is organized by WCC’s Wadhams Veterans Center, which offers resources and military-friendly programs to former and current active-duty military personnel and their families.

Support for the event comes from Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs Medical Center, American Legion Post 46, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 and the Washtenaw County Department of Veterans Affairs.