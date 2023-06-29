71º

Where the University of Michigan ranked in 2024 QS World University Rankings

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

The University Of Michigan North Campus signage at the University Of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 30, 2019. (Raymond Boyd, 2019 Getty Images)

The newest QS World University Rankings were released this week and the University of Michigan is on the list.

The annual list, which launched in 2004, ranked U-M 33rd overall among 1,500 universities across 104 locations around the globe. Among institutions in the U.S., U-M ranked 14th, one of three public universities to make the top 15.

The QS World University Rankings are based on on nine factors, including academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (15%), faculty-student ratio (10%), citations per faculty (20%), proportion of international faculty (5%) and proportion of international students (5%).

Michigan State University ranked No. 136, while Michigan Tech, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan were all above the 800 mark.

