Goats enlisted to clean up Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park

ANN ARBOR – The goats are back in town!

Once again, the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation will be using “goatscaping” to clean up invasive plants and poison ivy.

Goats will be stationed on the islands in Gallup Park that are across from the Gallup canoe livery. Community members won’t be able to access the islands through early July so that the goats can work. They will then be moved to Broadway Park to take care of areas covered in poison ivy.

The city first started using a team of four-legged lawn care experts in 2019. Ten goats from Twin Willow Ranch in Milan removed poison ivy and invasive species from two of Gallup’s islands in a pilot program.

Since then the goats have been used every year to reduce overgrown and invasive plants at Gallup Park, Cobblestone Farm and Burr Oak Park.

Those inspired by the goat “staff” can buy “Goats at Work” t-shirts through the Parks & Recreation online shop.

Learn more about the program here.