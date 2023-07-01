Police searching for Ann Arbor man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing woman in Ypsilanti

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous, and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating an 18-year-old Ann Arbor man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in Ypsilanti.

Ypsilanti police said Andrew Najib Jimenes Vasquez is accused of following a woman, sexually assaulting, and robbing her in the 1100 block of Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti on June 25.

Police said Andrew Najib Jimenes Vasquez is 5′9′' tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police believe he fled Michigan shortly after learning he was wanted in connection with the assault.

How to contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Ypsilanti Police Department Detective Sergeant Jessica Lowry at 734-368-8784.

An anonymous tipline is available at 734-292-5429.