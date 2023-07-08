71º

All About Ann Arbor

U-M police: Man sexually assaults woman after gaining unauthorized access to Ford Robotics Building

Description of suspect not available at this time

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Crime
FILE -- Police lights. (WDIV)

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Friday at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

The sexual assault happened at 10 p.m. on July 7 at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building at 2505 Hayward Street in Ann Arbor, according to the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security.

Police said an individual was banging on a locked exterior door and gained unauthorized access from someone inside the building. Once he was inside the building he followed a woman into a room and sexually assaulted her.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131 or DPSS Tip Line at UM-DPSS-Tips@umich.edu. A confidential tip line is available at 1-800-863-1355.

The U-M Division of Public Safety and Security encourages people who need support to reach out to the following:

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter