U-M police: Man sexually assaults woman after gaining unauthorized access to Ford Robotics Building

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Friday at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

The sexual assault happened at 10 p.m. on July 7 at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building at 2505 Hayward Street in Ann Arbor, according to the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security.

Police said an individual was banging on a locked exterior door and gained unauthorized access from someone inside the building. Once he was inside the building he followed a woman into a room and sexually assaulted her.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131 or DPSS Tip Line at UM-DPSS-Tips@umich.edu. A confidential tip line is available at 1-800-863-1355.

