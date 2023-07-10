Annual JLC Book Sale returns to Ann Arbor Wednesday with low cost books, games

ANN ARBOR – JLC Book Sale is back this summer with tens of thousands of items for sale and several ways to get free books.

The family-run sale usually happens monthly during the summer but this year the organizers are only hosting two massive sales--one in July, and another in October.

July’s four-day sale will kick off on Wednesday with its Premium Access Day and Teachers Night sales. Participants will have first access to the mountains of books, board games, puzzles and DVDs. Books will cost $4 each between 9 am. to 8 p.m.

The regular sale will happen between Thursday and Saturday in building E at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

Participants can also get free books by volunteering, buying books, sharing tagged posts on social media, joining the JLC email list or playing some disc golf at the book sale.

Here’s how the book sale works:

Admission is free.

Items can be bought with cash or credit. Prices range from $1-$5.

Sales are open to the general public from 9 a.m and 8 p.m on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Educators will receive a 10 percent discount on their entire purchase any day of the sale. Proof of teaching is required.

Tips donated during the sales will go to Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers, which gives millions of meals to families around Washtenaw County.

Organizer Todd Whalen said the sales last year raised over $1,000 for the organization.

Learn more details here.