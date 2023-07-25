Report: Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4 game suspension for NCAA violations

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly facing a four-game suspension stemming from an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations.

Yahoo Sports reports Harbaugh and the NCAA are working toward “a negotiated resolution that is expected to see him suspended four games this season.” The report says the suspension stems from alleged false statements he made to investigators.

Yahoo Sports says the resolution has not been finalized, and has to be approved by the NCAA Committee on Infractions, which could take several days or weeks, and the penalty could change.

Michigan’s season kicks off on Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina, with games vs. UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers within that four game window.

The report adds two Michigan assistants -- offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome -- are expected to receive sanctions.

Michigan publicly acknowledged the NCAA investigation in January. The investigation is believed to involve impermissible texts and calls — including some by coach Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits.

The NCAA was also looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice, the AP reported.