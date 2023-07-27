Ann Arbor residents asked to limit nonessential water use due to power outages

Photo by Luis Tosta on Unsplash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is implementing nonessential water-use restrictions for residents and businesses due to power outages, the city announced Thursday.

The restrictions started at 1 p.m. on Thursday July 27, and will remain in place until further notice. There are no restrictions for indoor water use including drinking tap water, cooking and bathing.

According to a press release, although outages impacted water-treatment plant capacity, they have not impacted drinking water quality.

Residents are asked to limit water use by eliminating the following activities:

Do not water lawns, irrigate, fill swimming pools, or wash cars.

Turn off automatic sprinkler and irrigations systems.

Do not run dishwashers or washing machines.

The restrictions are intended to conserve the city’s water storage capacity following outages caused by the storms on July 26. With residents’ support, the city looks to make sure water usage does not outpace capacity.

DTE is working to restore power to Ann Arbor water facilities, and the restrictions will be reevaluated on Friday morning.

Residents are encouraged to report water issues online by clicking here.