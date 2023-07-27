What DTE Energy says about expected restoration after 181K lose power in SE Michigan

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DTE Energy is shown in Detroit, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

More than 7% of the DTE Energy service zone lost power on Wednesday after severe weather swept through Southeast Michigan.

DTE Energy said on Thursday that they expect to restore power to 95% of customers impacted by the end of the day on Saturday. As of 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning, more than 181,000 customers were without power.

“Our Storm Response Teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone impacted. We know how challenging it is to be without power, and we are adding crews from outside our area to complete repairs,” DTE Energy said. “Please be safe and remain at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything in contact with them. Assume any downed line is live and dangerous.”

Severe storms pushed through most of the Southeast Michigan region on Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines across the area.

What to do during a power outage

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

---> More info here from Ready.gov