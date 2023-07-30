Health-tech startup expanding affordable home care services into Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Startup CareYaya is connecting local seniors and their families to affordable Ann Arbor caregivers.

The North Carolina-based homecare company has brought its on-demand, personalized elder care booking services to Tree Town.

“This idea is genius for families who do not need high-skilled nursing care but do need some companion care with additional basic support for a loved one. They have saved my sanity, my health, maybe even my life,” said client Lisa Levin.

CareYaya uses its platform to connect seniors and older adults to pre-health student caregivers at costs 30 percent lower than industry standards.

Caregivers do not provide medical care but offer companionship and help with daily activities like housekeeping, taking care of pets and making meals. They are vetted through a selection process and their quality of care is monitored with ratings and reviews, according to the platform’s website.

Services start at $15 per hour.

Learn more about CareYaya here.