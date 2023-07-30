Monahan’s Seafood in Ann Arbor under new ownership after 44 years

Owner Mike Monahan behind the counter at Monahan's Seafood Market on Feb. 3, 2020.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monahan’s Seafood owner Mike Monahan is passing on ownership of his Kerrytown Market business after 44 years at the helm.

But don’t worry, the business is staying in the family. Monahan’s nephew, Tommy Lammers, will be taking over.

Lammers has worked at Monahan’s Seafood since 2018. He has “a true interest in keeping up the quality, great seasonal selections, and customer service in both the retail and restaurant parts of the business,” Monahan said in a release.

Current staff at the seafood market are all staying, including chowder master Bernie Fritzsch and Monahan’s daughter, Sarah.

Customers will still see Monahan at work until January. After that, he plans to finish up a cookbook, spend time on his hobbies and travel with his wife Lisa, the business said.