Ann Arbor’s SolSummit wines expanding to Washington D.C., four other states

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Another Tree Town business is expanding its operations outside of the Mitten State.

Ann Arbor’s SolSummit, a woman-owner wine producer, is spreading to markets in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Colorado.

Started in July 2022 by Emily Dabish Yahkind, the company began by offering vegan-friendly and certified sustainable canned wine meant to be traveled with.

“I created SolSummit to fill a void in the Michigan retail market. My husband and I are very into running and hiking,” Yahkind told A4 in 2022. “So often, when we went out on our adventures, we found ourselves throwing a craft beer in our backpacks.

In addition to heading into new markets, SolSummit is also expanding its branding by introducing two new bottles--a 2022 Pinot Noir and a 2022 Chenin Blanc made with grapes from Clarksburg, California.

The brand has gained traction with wine drinkers around Michigan with its canned rosé, red blend and Sauvignon Blanc. Cans can be found at grocers and restaurants around Ann Arbor including Zingerman’s, Plum Market, Produce Station, Circ Bar, YORK, Necto, Venue by 4M and Arbor Farms.

