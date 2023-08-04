Ann Arbor police investigating Tuesday night gas station robbery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating after a man robbed a gas station at gunpoint around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man entered the Shell gas station at 3240 Washtenaw Avenue and asked to buy lottery tickets. He pointed a gun at the station clerk demanding the tickets and money from the register.

The man then pointed a gun at a customer who left the bathroom as he left the building, police said.

No one was injured.

Police described the man as 30-35 years old, Black, with a thin build. He is estimated to be 6 feet tall and was wearing a light gray hoodie jacket and sweatpants.

He is thought to be connected to armed robberies that happened at 2955 Packard St. on July 28 and 3031 Washtenaw Ave. on July 29, police added.

Those with information about the incidents should contact Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email the AAPD tip line at tips@a2gov.org.