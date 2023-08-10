New Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea set to open on Ann Arbor’s southside

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea will be opening in early August near the corner of East Eisenhower Parkway and State Street.

The Ann Arbor-based brand will move into the massive 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy building, which houses several companies including Oxford Companies, Kanbu Sushi 777, several University of Michigan offices and financial services.

The franchise location will be owned by Brian Kung, who operates both the Plymouth Green and the Canton Center locations.

“It’s always been part of Oxford’s values and vision to partner with local brands and organizations that enrich our community,” said Oxford Companies CEO Jeff Hauptman in a release. “The Sweetwaters brand is beloved here in the Ann Arbor area and we have no doubt that Brian and his team will be incredibly successful at 777.”

The cafe will serve nearly 40,000 commuters, visitors, and residents in the area, according to Oxford Companies. Coffee drinkers and tea seekers can order at the counter in the 777 lobby, online or through the Sweetwaters app.

“Growing up in Ann Arbor, I know that 777 is iconic. I believe it will be a great location to serve our guests within the building and in the surrounding area as they visit - or through our app, catering, online ordering and third party delivery. Many people know Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea for our globally inspired beverages, our real ingredient focus and our classic café fare of sandwiches, pastries, and desserts,” said Kung.

“We look forward to serving guests with giveaways and specials upon our opening this month, like free cold brew coffee, drink upgrades and samples of our indulgent food.”

The new Sweetwaters will kick off with weekly raffles, discounts and other promotions.